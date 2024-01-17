 Skip to content

Progeria: Vae Victis update for 17 January 2024

Patch notes 1.07 from 17.1.2024:

  • The entire roster no longer comes to the rally even if you didn't invite them
  • When summoning Lera to the demonstration, the correct dialogues now play
  • Fixed a bug where after winning/losing the demonstration the player would see the main hall and Kirill's shadow instead of the ending
  • Igor can now be invited to the rally
  • Fixed one of Georgy's epilogues

