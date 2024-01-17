Patch notes 1.07 from 17.1.2024:

- The entire roster no longer comes to the rally even if you didn't invite them
- When summoning Lera to the demonstration, the correct dialogues now play
- Fixed a bug where after winning/losing the demonstration the player would see the main hall and Kirill's shadow instead of the ending
- Igor can now be invited to the rally
- Fixed one of Georgy's epilogues
