Update alert!

Hey all!

Back again with some new fixes!

This update is mostly just tweaks to the movement to make it more snappy and less floaty, as some players felt it was too unresponsive. I have also tried making the game more fun instead of difficult. It will still be difficult, but more fun (at least in my opinion)

What’s Adjusted?

Changed the gravity to combat “floatines”

Tweaked all the levels to fit the new movement

What’s fixed?

Fixed a bug where the gun would freeze after firing a shot

Fixed a bug where the reload animation wouldn’t play if you reloaded immediately after firing a shot

What’s new?

Visual feedback to collecting crystals

Added a outline to the viewmodel to make it stand out more

Do you have any problem with these? bugs, glitches etc?

Please let me know, and I'll try my best to fix them!

Hope you have an awesome day/night!

Cheers,