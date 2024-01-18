Update #10 - New Characters and Improvements

Hello, Hunters!
The main goal of this new update is to improve many of the things released in the last update and in the game overall. There were a lot of improvements/bug fixing and balancing as you can see below.
Now, we are shifting our focus to produce a lot of new content. There's already a new map for the Survivors Mode in development, and we are also making significant improvements to the meta progression. This Update #10 will be the last update before a series of updates adding new content!
Changelog:
New Content:
Added new characters and prestige for all the weapons introduced in the last update (so you can start your run with them):
- Buccaneer: Pirate Cannon.
- Nikola: Statikola.
- Lucifer: Lightbringer.
- Snow Queen: Killerfrost.
- Thor: Thunderstroke.
- Alien: Pewgun.
- Artilleur: Catapult.
- Cowboy Mage: Elemental Pistol.
Introduced a special surprise to really make you escape in the balloon.
Added Sunblast and Rat weapons to the Survivors Mode.
Added enemy hit animation to Nijam (more coming soon).
Added enemy hit visual feedback.
New Batbat level 5 passive: After picking up a life potion, this weapon has Death Heal for the next 60 seconds.
New Pew gun level 5 passive: With each shot of the same magazine, gains +5/7/9/12/15% Fire Rate.
New Massive Green death animation.
Adding reload speed as stats for modifier stats buff.
New VFX for Phoenix passive weapon.
Balance:
- Changed how imbue works, it no longer scales infinitely.
- Changed Meteor damage from 8 to 20.
- Changed Leo constellation cooldown reduction from 75% to 50%.
- Changed how enemies' difficulty scale in the endless mode.
- Changed Hunter Brotherhood Loyalty Card from Mythic to Rare.
- New Prestige Level 3 for Holy Water Hose character: +10 MAX HP and +1,5% Damage for each active constellation.
- New Prestige Level 3 for Pulse Gun character: For every 10 combo, you will gain +1% Damage and 1% Fire Rate. Taking damage will reduce the direct combo amount divided by 20 of your current health as true damage. +25 Max HP.
- New Prestige Level 3 for Mini gun character: If you kill at least one enemy within a second, you gain 1 MAX HP; if you don’t, take 0.5 true damage per second.
- Lightbringer is stronger.
- Changed from Deflect to Point Blank for Thunderstroke.
- Changed how Mark of Cain works: If you kill the next 200 monsters without taking damage you’ll became immortal for 60 seconds. If you take damage before killing the next 200 monsters, you’ll get -5% Speed and -10% Damage.
- Balanced some weapons' progression after level 5.
Bug Fixes:
- Bullet recover now only work on primary weapons.
- Player walk animation not slowing as the player slow his movement on the gamepad.
- Fixed Max Ammo amount not changing in UI on weapons with level greater then 5.
- Fixed navigation on "Play Classic Mode" with gamepad.
- Fixed passive descriptions always showing as NEW! for Phoenix and Cat passive weapons.
- Only enemies deal one-hit-kill with Canis Major constellation.
- Burn Effect was killing the Bosses but wasn't counting for Achievements.
- Fixed Machine gun not increasing the damage after level 5.
- Fixed anything that recover your ammo could give more than the weapon's max ammo.
- Fixed run time displaying wrong after one hour.
- Added a collider on the edge of the map to avoid an exploit.
- Fixing Orb passive weapon problem with Chameleon constellation.
- Fixed Ripper rotation.
- Improved Thunderstroke description.
- Fixed first place being selected on switch between leaderboards with gamepad.
- Fixed the position of passive hand when has Camelopardalis constellation.
- Fixed constellations display in pause on arena map.
- Fixed an issue with Contract Power giving more damage than expected.
- Fixed anticipation vfx in Orb passive weapon.
Improvements:
- Improved some texts in the stats screen.
- To improve performance, XP orbs now merge into higher tiers.
- To improve perfomance, we've added a limit to damage texts spawn limit.
- Fixed the text: Bloody Skill to Blood Skill.
- Character's prestige level 2 and 3 are activated automatically once unlocked.
- Changed the text from 'Steak' to 'Combo' in the HUD and everywhere else.
- Improved the text to make clear how Sniper's character prestige work on Level 3: Hitting an enemy on its weak spot recovers 1 ammo for weapons with no fire rate (single-shot).
- Added a sound to the button to change RP to Gold in the Classic Mode.
- Added navigation to stats with gamepad.
- Sniper projectile and trails improvements.
- Improved Meteor VFX.
- Improved Cat passive weapon text in Classic Mode.
- Added unequip all constellations button to survivors stage selection.
- Added option to lock the cursor to the game window.
- Added tooltip to achievement box in achievement reward screen.
- Improved Ripper VFX.
- Improved how Orb passive weapon searches for targets.
- Improved Cursed Sword VFX.
We hope you all have a lot of fun with the new characters and improvements made to Vampire Hunters!
Cheers!
