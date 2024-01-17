 Skip to content

奇怪的幸存者 update for 17 January 2024

Updated the feedback received

Build 13197840

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The overall UI has been replaced
Added sound effects
Attempt to modify sound bug
Enhanced Fire cards
Modified card style

