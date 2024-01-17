The overall UI has been replaced
Added sound effects
Attempt to modify sound bug
Enhanced Fire cards
Modified card style
奇怪的幸存者 update for 17 January 2024
Updated the feedback received
Patchnotes via Steam Community
