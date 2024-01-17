 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Glitch Prison update for 17 January 2024

1/18

Share · View all patches · Build 13197790 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changed the specification that the user can jump to the asset page from the fake clear screen.
Changed a specification that prevents jumping when rolling in the air.
Gaps between some objects have been enlarged.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2756701 Depot 2756701
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link