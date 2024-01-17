 Skip to content

Fire of Life: New Day update for 17 January 2024

One fix didn't make it...now it is

Share · View all patches · Build 13197771 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The part about "Locked Images" in the previous small update...I did not put it in the Steam branch for some reason. Now, that fix in there.

