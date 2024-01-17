The part about "Locked Images" in the previous small update...I did not put it in the Steam branch for some reason. Now, that fix in there.
Fire of Life: New Day update for 17 January 2024
One fix didn't make it...now it is
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Depot 2174781 Depot 2174781
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update