Costume Fighter update for 19 January 2024

Our all-star brawlers shine brighter than ever before! 🥊🌟✨

Hey dirty fighters! In this update we added HDRI to improve reflections and lighting in all the scenes in the game so you can now admire our all brawlers at their maximum splendour!




