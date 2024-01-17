Empire Chronicles (Version 1.4.4) - Minor Update
- When talking to the witch in Crossbriand Lake Lumi will mention to talk to Lady Everit if the player does not have the quest to kill the witch.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Empire Chronicles (Version 1.4.4) - Minor Update
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update