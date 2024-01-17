 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Empire Chronicles update for 17 January 2024

Empire Chronicles (Version 1.4.4) - Minor Update

Share · View all patches · Build 13197667 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Empire Chronicles (Version 1.4.4) - Minor Update

  • When talking to the witch in Crossbriand Lake Lumi will mention to talk to Lady Everit if the player does not have the quest to kill the witch.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1623311 Depot 1623311
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link