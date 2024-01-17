Day One Minor Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 13197553 · Last edited 17 January 2024 – 17:09:22 UTC by Wendy

We are listening to your feedback and started to change and fix things. All of the fixes can be adjusted again with the community feedback.

Accessibility:

Motion Blur is now disabled by default, we have introduced an option to toggle it on/off as you like.

FOV now can be adjusted from the settings.

AI:

Anomaly Enemy types hit points and damages are tuned down.

Soldier Anomaly recoil and target miss chances are increased based on the distance to the players.

We keep making adjustments on AIs.

General:

We have removed the opening cinematic from the start. We will then add it to the main menu so that it can be accessed with one button.

This was our first change list for now and more to come.