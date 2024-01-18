Major update available now!

Share · View all patches · Build 13197543 · Last edited 18 January 2024 – 16:32:07 UTC by Wendy

Hello Major,

War Hospital has now been available for a week, and once again we'd like to thank you for your many messages of support and patience.

We love seeing you play the game, and it's a pleasure to read your feedback.

A new update is now available on PC (it should also be submitted on consoles shortly).

Here's the list of changes:

Game Design:

Fix for supplies not arriving after Train Derailment in Chapter 1

Fixed popups sometimes calling invalid, unresponsive windows that caused blocking of player's progression

Fixed an issue with VIP workers that were denied working within the Hospital which would stay in when progressing to the next chapter, possibly taking other worker's place and causing performance issues

Fix for Digging the tunnel: Work in the dark quest appearing 2 times in a row

medics will no longer ignore wounded/dead people in rehabilitation tents (that could've gotten there due to other soldier's traumatic breakdowns)

Rebalancing of improvements construction times and costs

Decreased cost of hiring new units

Decreased the amount of Morale lost when a patient dies being denied operation

fixed ambulances sometimes not driving away after wounded have been taken from them

fixed a corner case in which some upgrades of buildings might not expel people passing by them, effectively blocking them

fixed most cemetery entries stating that a patient died in transport when in fact, it could've been not so (this is not retroactive)

Tooltips show up after hovering for 0.4s instead of 2s like before

fixed Engineers with production cost reduction gained via a positive trait stacking incorrectly with a production cost reduction upgrade of their workstation

Technique:

general optimization improvements

Fixed font issues that happened after saving when using Asian languages and then loading and changing the language

16:10 resolution should be visible in the settings

fixed a critical error that could cause trucks traveling to points on the Scouting Map to break the game upon loading another save, requiring a restart

fixed an issue with "ghost ambulances" (ones that would just stand in the way and block the road) that could spawn after the player loaded the game after turning it off and on again (this is not retroactive)

fixed some bloated saves not loading properly (and hopefully not bloating anymore)

Fixed loading a game with tutorials OFF after changing them in the Main Menu to ON, potentially disallowing the player from interacting with buildings

fixed some bugged load states not loading properly

fixed VIP patients that died showing with a white rectangle for a face when viewed in the cemetery UI after loading the game (this is not retroactive)

Fix for black screen appearing after Arillery Attack during Digging Mine in Chapter 2

Fixed workers assigned to the same task as a worker with a trait affecting others (such as "Extraverted") potentially crashing the game when assigned to Upgrade tasks or special story tasks

Art:

Removed barrels clipping with a wall in the 1st tier of Engineering Depot.

Localization

fixed VIP German soldier patient having his job not localized in the cemetery UI

The War Hospital Team

