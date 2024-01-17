Update January 17th 2024 (Version 0.3.29)

Patch notes for January 17th 2023 (Version 0.3.29)
- Betel palms now yield multiple harvests
- Biogas reactor now builds up gas into the vat and compressor is needed to run only for short period of time
- Changed main menu to show first the character that has the latest save (issue #309)
- Fixed storages not working on Swiss-German locales (issue #1124)
- Fixed chemical lab getting stuffed (issue #1570)
- Fixed police arresting player when player moves to another area clearing crime and making time fast.
- Fixed liquid sorting duplicating liquids (issue #1613)
- Fixed prison food getting moldy when player is asleep (issue #1513)
- Fixed sometimes entering Speakeasy sending player straight to wasteland (issue #1699)
- Fixed union flags being broken for the first time (issue #1677)
- Fixed crafting not returning containers if the game is saved and loaded while crafting is in progress (issue #1706)
- Fixed growing green mushrooms not hurting when being near them (issue #1659)
- Fixed Unity logo appearing sometimes when booting up the game (issue #1629)
- Fixed negative mashing process (issue #1691)
- Fixed apartments upgrade achievements (issue #1652)
- Fixed wood debris collision not being disabled when the wood debris is gone (issue #1684)
- Fixed being able to start a crafting process even if not having the required items (issue #1680)
- Fixed lockpicking keeping player in locked position too long when depleting lockpicks stack (issue #1668)
- Fixed harvesting quality varying between in-world and UI (issue #1682)
Tenement System
- Added barriers and sounds to apartments when they are being renovated
- Added text to show what items the trash will give if the inventory is full (issue #1663)
- Fixed apartments showing not being cleared when they should (issue #1726)
- Fixed decent player extension windows
- Fixed renovation timer getting stuck at 0s when passing time (issue #1620)
- Fixed some initial upgrades having required resources (issue #1704)
- Fixed cleaning mode triggering when walking out of roof greenhouse (issue #1663)
- Fixed not being able to always place some rugs on the floor (issue #1649)
- Fixed fine basement sauna pool room benches
- Fixed not being able to pick up items in the basement (issue #1669)
- Some furniture can now be mounted also on walls
Items
- Added juniper trees (growable)
- Added hop seeds
- Added hop plant
- Added box of tea
- Added tea
- Betel palm nuts are now stackable
- Fixed pearl earings not being able to be picked up
- Fixed drinking kumis, rice wine, milk moonshine and shochu also eating the bottle
- Fixed not being able to move liquids between some containers (issue #1675)
- Fixed merging stacks multiplying liquids (issue #1678)
- Updated guitar animations and sounds
Recipes
- Added tea recipe
- Yeast can now be extracted from milk and rice mashes
Furniture
- Added jack-o-turnip
- Added grain mill to shop lists
- Added waiting functionality to player owned televisions
- Added mushroom lamps to shop lists
- Fixed bathtub ownership
- Fixed fancy wooden desk name (issue #1703)
- Fixed grain mill missing icon and slots
- Fixed bathtubs (growing) not having correct modifiers (issue #1676)
Outside
- Fixed being able to take pea soup when inventory is full (issue #1305)
Deekula C
- Fixed Möbelmann door (issue #1655)
Kolhola
- Changed lighting
- Changed telemarketing hourly rate to be the minimum hourly rate
- Changed telemarketing job to not increase thrist or toilet
- Fixed hotel rooms always being rented for one day only (despite paying for multiple)
- Fixed hotel toilet locking player in if player's reservation expires (issue #1670)
- Fixed sitting on the apartment A3 bench at the left of the entrance making player facing wall (issue #1698)
- Fixed apartment A20 curtains disappearing depending on the viewing angle (issue #1697)
- Fixed Sam Morton not having dialogue
Tenement B
- Fixed selling items not converting RM to OC amount in Passmore's money pool
- Fixed Passmore having stolen item prices in every item
O-Market
- O-Market now sells tea
Redemption Militia
- Player can now volunteer at redemption militia
Old 0.3.228 version can be accessed from Steam library -> Obenseuer -> Options -> Betas and selecting 0.3.28
