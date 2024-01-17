 Skip to content

Obenseuer update for 17 January 2024

Update January 17th 2024 (Version 0.3.29)

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch notes for January 17th 2023 (Version 0.3.29)

  • Betel palms now yield multiple harvests
  • Biogas reactor now builds up gas into the vat and compressor is needed to run only for short period of time
  • Changed main menu to show first the character that has the latest save (issue #309)
  • Fixed storages not working on Swiss-German locales (issue #1124)
  • Fixed chemical lab getting stuffed (issue #1570)
  • Fixed police arresting player when player moves to another area clearing crime and making time fast.
  • Fixed liquid sorting duplicating liquids (issue #1613)
  • Fixed prison food getting moldy when player is asleep (issue #1513)
  • Fixed sometimes entering Speakeasy sending player straight to wasteland (issue #1699)
  • Fixed union flags being broken for the first time (issue #1677)
  • Fixed crafting not returning containers if the game is saved and loaded while crafting is in progress (issue #1706)
  • Fixed growing green mushrooms not hurting when being near them (issue #1659)
  • Fixed Unity logo appearing sometimes when booting up the game (issue #1629)
  • Fixed negative mashing process (issue #1691)
  • Fixed apartments upgrade achievements (issue #1652)
  • Fixed wood debris collision not being disabled when the wood debris is gone (issue #1684)
  • Fixed being able to start a crafting process even if not having the required items (issue #1680)
  • Fixed lockpicking keeping player in locked position too long when depleting lockpicks stack (issue #1668)
  • Fixed harvesting quality varying between in-world and UI (issue #1682)
Tenement System
  • Added barriers and sounds to apartments when they are being renovated
  • Added text to show what items the trash will give if the inventory is full (issue #1663)
  • Fixed apartments showing not being cleared when they should (issue #1726)
  • Fixed decent player extension windows
  • Fixed renovation timer getting stuck at 0s when passing time (issue #1620)
  • Fixed some initial upgrades having required resources (issue #1704)
  • Fixed cleaning mode triggering when walking out of roof greenhouse (issue #1663)
  • Fixed not being able to always place some rugs on the floor (issue #1649)
  • Fixed fine basement sauna pool room benches
  • Fixed not being able to pick up items in the basement (issue #1669)
  • Some furniture can now be mounted also on walls
Items
  • Added juniper trees (growable)
  • Added hop seeds
  • Added hop plant
  • Added box of tea
  • Added tea
  • Betel palm nuts are now stackable
  • Fixed pearl earings not being able to be picked up
  • Fixed drinking kumis, rice wine, milk moonshine and shochu also eating the bottle
  • Fixed not being able to move liquids between some containers (issue #1675)
  • Fixed merging stacks multiplying liquids (issue #1678)
  • Updated guitar animations and sounds
Recipes
  • Added tea recipe
  • Yeast can now be extracted from milk and rice mashes
Furniture
  • Added jack-o-turnip
  • Added grain mill to shop lists
  • Added waiting functionality to player owned televisions
  • Added mushroom lamps to shop lists
  • Fixed bathtub ownership
  • Fixed fancy wooden desk name (issue #1703)
  • Fixed grain mill missing icon and slots
  • Fixed bathtubs (growing) not having correct modifiers (issue #1676)
Outside
  • Fixed being able to take pea soup when inventory is full (issue #1305)
Deekula C
  • Fixed Möbelmann door (issue #1655)
Kolhola
  • Changed lighting
  • Changed telemarketing hourly rate to be the minimum hourly rate
  • Changed telemarketing job to not increase thrist or toilet
  • Fixed hotel rooms always being rented for one day only (despite paying for multiple)
  • Fixed hotel toilet locking player in if player's reservation expires (issue #1670)
  • Fixed sitting on the apartment A3 bench at the left of the entrance making player facing wall (issue #1698)
  • Fixed apartment A20 curtains disappearing depending on the viewing angle (issue #1697)
  • Fixed Sam Morton not having dialogue
Tenement B
  • Fixed selling items not converting RM to OC amount in Passmore's money pool
  • Fixed Passmore having stolen item prices in every item
O-Market
  • O-Market now sells tea
Redemption Militia
  • Player can now volunteer at redemption militia

Old 0.3.228 version can be accessed from Steam library -> Obenseuer -> Options -> Betas and selecting 0.3.28

Also here are some screenshots of the upcoming mine update:

Changed files in this update

Open Sewer Content Depot 951241
  • Loading history…
