 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Medieval Dynasty update for 17 January 2024

Patch 2.0.1.0 on the Public Branch

Share · View all patches · Build 13197358 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changelog - Patch 2.0.1.0

Fixed

  • No Need to Rash quest can now be given by adults only
  • NPC who is unemployed or has a break in work can say "No production set" chatter
  • Quest: "Stefan Needs to Go", "Shake Spear", "Package Deal" cannot be given by NPCs related to player
  • Character custom appearance is not being loaded after loading save on multiplayer
  • Missing objective texts for some village quests
  • Generic quests now won't assign to clients' families (as long as clients are in the game during season skip)
  • In some cases after exiting the dialogue player can't jump until ESC is pressed
  • When client dies but has an heir in the death screen there is "none" instead of heir's name
  • Fixed productivity of Workshops
  • Incorrect behavior of NPCs or missing NPCs in some quests (version 2.0) Loading or reloading save file will fix behaviors
  • Client not being able to buy bulls and calfs

Updated

  • Polish language
  • Flatbread and Flatbread with Onion provide less food
  • Cheaper scheme cost for Flatbread and Flatbread with Onion
  • Lower production time for Flatbread and Flatbread with Onion
  • Changed prices for shovels
  • Village statuses on HUD

Current testing branch used to have a modified engine build, which now will be located on new branch public_alternative. This way testing branch will be once again only for testing.
To access new branch use password: MDAlternative

Kind Regards,
Render Cube and Toplitz Teams

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1129580/Medieval_Dynasty/

Changed files in this update

Medieval Dynasty Content Depot 1129581
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link