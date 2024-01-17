Patch 2.0.1.0 on the Public Branch

Changelog - Patch 2.0.1.0

Fixed

No Need to Rash quest can now be given by adults only

NPC who is unemployed or has a break in work can say "No production set" chatter

Quest: "Stefan Needs to Go", "Shake Spear", "Package Deal" cannot be given by NPCs related to player

Character custom appearance is not being loaded after loading save on multiplayer

Missing objective texts for some village quests

Generic quests now won't assign to clients' families (as long as clients are in the game during season skip)

In some cases after exiting the dialogue player can't jump until ESC is pressed

When client dies but has an heir in the death screen there is "none" instead of heir's name

Fixed productivity of Workshops

Incorrect behavior of NPCs or missing NPCs in some quests (version 2.0) Loading or reloading save file will fix behaviors

Client not being able to buy bulls and calfs

Updated

Polish language

Flatbread and Flatbread with Onion provide less food

Cheaper scheme cost for Flatbread and Flatbread with Onion

Lower production time for Flatbread and Flatbread with Onion

Changed prices for shovels

Village statuses on HUD

Current testing branch used to have a modified engine build, which now will be located on new branch public_alternative. This way testing branch will be once again only for testing.

To access new branch use password: MDAlternative

