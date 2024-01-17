 Skip to content

Friends vs Friends update for 17 January 2024

Balance Update

Balance Update

Share · View all patches · Build 13197340

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Friends,

Massive, massive thanks to everyone who either purchased or joined the fun yesterday with the release of our second Premium Expansion, Nerdvana!
We've just dropped another balance update that fine-tunes some of the cards and weapons in the game.

Please peek at the changes below.

  • Brainwash Gang and Raw Fury

Changelog

Characters

  • Klustr Jr.
    Dither health increased from 10 to 20
    Banding health increased from 10 to 20
  • Little Lars
    Thick Coat explosion resistance increased from 50% to 60%
  • Stevie Gull
    Magazine size reduced from 16 to 13

Cards

  • Invisible
    Effect duration increased from 10 to 12 seconds
  • Predator Vision
    Effect duration increased at min. level from 6 to 8 seconds
    Effect duration increased at max. level from 8 to 10 seconds
  • Bear Trap
    Health increased at max. level from 30 to 40
  • Frozen Gun
    Deck cost reduced from 3 to 2
  • Heartless
    Damage per tick increased at min. level from 4 to 5
    Damage per tick increased at max. level from 3 to 4
  • Laser Fence
    Temporal Laser Fence Poles obtained at max. level increased from 2 to 4
  • Silence!
    Added 3 upgrade levels (in parity with other Common cards)
    Deck cost increased from 1 to 2
    Effect duration reduced from 10 to 4/5/6/7 seconds
  • Reroll
    Card rarity changed to Rare (now has 2 upgrade levels)
    Deck cost increased from 1 to 3
    Cards drawn after discarding increases 1 per level (discarded + 0/1/2)
  • Dice Grenade
    Card rarity changed to Legendary
    Deck cost decreased from 1 to 0

Weapons

  • Flamethrower
    Damage per tick increased at min. level from 1 to 2
    Damage per tick increased at max. level from 2 to 3
    Fire Rate increased from 25 to 35
    Magazine size increased from 60 to 70
  • Golden Boira
    Magazine size reduced from 16 to 13
  • Katana
    Damage blocked increased at min. level from 40% to 50%
    Damage blocked increased at max. level from 45% to 65%

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed: Mirror Card now works as intended

