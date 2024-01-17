Hello Friends,

Massive, massive thanks to everyone who either purchased or joined the fun yesterday with the release of our second Premium Expansion, Nerdvana!

We've just dropped another balance update that fine-tunes some of the cards and weapons in the game.

Please peek at the changes below.

Brainwash Gang and Raw Fury

Changelog

Characters

Klustr Jr.

Dither health increased from 10 to 20

Banding health increased from 10 to 20

Thick Coat explosion resistance increased from 50% to 60%

Magazine size reduced from 16 to 13

Cards

Invisible

Effect duration increased from 10 to 12 seconds

Effect duration increased at min. level from 6 to 8 seconds

Effect duration increased at max. level from 8 to 10 seconds

Health increased at max. level from 30 to 40

Deck cost reduced from 3 to 2

Damage per tick increased at min. level from 4 to 5

Damage per tick increased at max. level from 3 to 4

Temporal Laser Fence Poles obtained at max. level increased from 2 to 4

Added 3 upgrade levels (in parity with other Common cards)

Deck cost increased from 1 to 2

Effect duration reduced from 10 to 4/5/6/7 seconds

Card rarity changed to Rare (now has 2 upgrade levels)

Deck cost increased from 1 to 3

Cards drawn after discarding increases 1 per level (discarded + 0/1/2)

Card rarity changed to Legendary

Deck cost decreased from 1 to 0

Weapons

Flamethrower

Damage per tick increased at min. level from 1 to 2

Damage per tick increased at max. level from 2 to 3

Fire Rate increased from 25 to 35

Magazine size increased from 60 to 70

Magazine size reduced from 16 to 13

Damage blocked increased at min. level from 40% to 50%

Damage blocked increased at max. level from 45% to 65%

Bug Fixes