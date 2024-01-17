Hello Friends,
Massive, massive thanks to everyone who either purchased or joined the fun yesterday with the release of our second Premium Expansion, Nerdvana!
We've just dropped another balance update that fine-tunes some of the cards and weapons in the game.
Please peek at the changes below.
- Brainwash Gang and Raw Fury
Changelog
Characters
- Klustr Jr.
Dither health increased from 10 to 20
Banding health increased from 10 to 20
- Little Lars
Thick Coat explosion resistance increased from 50% to 60%
- Stevie Gull
Magazine size reduced from 16 to 13
Cards
- Invisible
Effect duration increased from 10 to 12 seconds
- Predator Vision
Effect duration increased at min. level from 6 to 8 seconds
Effect duration increased at max. level from 8 to 10 seconds
- Bear Trap
Health increased at max. level from 30 to 40
- Frozen Gun
Deck cost reduced from 3 to 2
- Heartless
Damage per tick increased at min. level from 4 to 5
Damage per tick increased at max. level from 3 to 4
- Laser Fence
Temporal Laser Fence Poles obtained at max. level increased from 2 to 4
- Silence!
Added 3 upgrade levels (in parity with other Common cards)
Deck cost increased from 1 to 2
Effect duration reduced from 10 to 4/5/6/7 seconds
- Reroll
Card rarity changed to Rare (now has 2 upgrade levels)
Deck cost increased from 1 to 3
Cards drawn after discarding increases 1 per level (discarded + 0/1/2)
- Dice Grenade
Card rarity changed to Legendary
Deck cost decreased from 1 to 0
Weapons
- Flamethrower
Damage per tick increased at min. level from 1 to 2
Damage per tick increased at max. level from 2 to 3
Fire Rate increased from 25 to 35
Magazine size increased from 60 to 70
- Golden Boira
Magazine size reduced from 16 to 13
- Katana
Damage blocked increased at min. level from 40% to 50%
Damage blocked increased at max. level from 45% to 65%
Bug Fixes
- Fixed: Mirror Card now works as intended
Changed files in this update