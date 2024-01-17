 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

TerraScape update for 17 January 2024

Patch + Hotfix 0.13.0.10

Share · View all patches · Build 13197337 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Patch + Hotfix 0.13.0.10
  • added penalty for grand demolition
  • added delay for multiple mb card reward notifications
  • changed merged building reward for Cathedral
  • changed merged building reward for Citadel of Wisdom (preventing endless score exploiting)
  • Fixed Opacity of Banner Decorations 001-022
  • Fixed Emblems 001-010, 020, 030, 031 and 032
  • Fixed Influence-overlay overlapping building panel
  • Fixed tutorial headline overflowing on larger headline texts
  • Fixed building / deck unlock notification text overflowing in Coop
  • Fixed Localisation bug [featureTag] showing in several quest
  • Improved readability of "Your Turn" notification in multiplayer

Unfortunately we have to be fair and remove some highscore from the leaderboards, I hope you understand. If you feel you have been unjustly removed, please contact us. Thanks!

Some fixes and improvements based on your reports and feedbacks. Thank you for supporting us!

Join our community:

Changed files in this update

Depot 2290001 Depot 2290001
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link