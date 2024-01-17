Patch + Hotfix 0.13.0.10

added penalty for grand demolition

added delay for multiple mb card reward notifications

changed merged building reward for Cathedral

changed merged building reward for Citadel of Wisdom (preventing endless score exploiting)

Fixed Opacity of Banner Decorations 001-022

Fixed Emblems 001-010, 020, 030, 031 and 032

Fixed Influence-overlay overlapping building panel

Fixed tutorial headline overflowing on larger headline texts

Fixed building / deck unlock notification text overflowing in Coop

Fixed Localisation bug [featureTag] showing in several quest

Improved readability of "Your Turn" notification in multiplayer

Unfortunately we have to be fair and remove some highscore from the leaderboards, I hope you understand. If you feel you have been unjustly removed, please contact us. Thanks!

Some fixes and improvements based on your reports and feedbacks. Thank you for supporting us!

