Patch + Hotfix 0.13.0.10
- added penalty for grand demolition
- added delay for multiple mb card reward notifications
- changed merged building reward for Cathedral
- changed merged building reward for Citadel of Wisdom (preventing endless score exploiting)
- Fixed Opacity of Banner Decorations 001-022
- Fixed Emblems 001-010, 020, 030, 031 and 032
- Fixed Influence-overlay overlapping building panel
- Fixed tutorial headline overflowing on larger headline texts
- Fixed building / deck unlock notification text overflowing in Coop
- Fixed Localisation bug [featureTag] showing in several quest
- Improved readability of "Your Turn" notification in multiplayer
Unfortunately we have to be fair and remove some highscore from the leaderboards, I hope you understand. If you feel you have been unjustly removed, please contact us. Thanks!
Some fixes and improvements based on your reports and feedbacks. Thank you for supporting us!
