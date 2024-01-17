 Skip to content

A Car That Turns update for 17 January 2024

Training Mode for all the Itsukis out there.

Share · View all patches · Build 13197327 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added a "training mode" option. You might actually make it past the first turn with this enabled Itsuki.

