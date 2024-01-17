Hello folks!

It is time for our Perennial Tactics update! This update is our last before 1.0 and introduces powered-up bosses, controller vibrations, balance changes and bug fixes!

As mentioned in our Early Access questionnaire, we will be implementing a small price increase after the sale for this update finishes. We believe this reflects the amount of time and effort we have put into the game so be sure to pick up your copy before then!

We'll provide more details on 1.0 soon, but prepare for the final region and boss, an optional boss, new weapon form, blessings, and more!

Much love,

The Gentle Giant Team

Version 0.15.05 - Perennial Tactics

New Challenge:

A challenge in which all regional bosses are powered-up. They have slightly more health and deal slightly more damage, but most importantly their attack patterns are harder to avoid and they can perform brand new attacks.

Balance Changes

Blessings Balance Changes:

Statues of Harmony will offer blessings with a minimum rarity of Rare, if they are not Synergy blessings. Rarity increasing effect also apply (for example: Winter’s Verity).

Intangible Will: Dodge chance reduced from 12/16/20% to 10/14/18%.

Lucid Dream: Chance increased from 50% to 100%.

Constellation: Critical Damage per Gem changed from 6/8/10% to 4/6/8%. Upgrading this blessing with Luminous Gems is less potent (from 3% per gem to 2%)

Nova Strike: Critical Chance changed from 15/25/35% to 20/25/30%.

Relics Balance Changes:

Relic bonus modifiers bonuses range increased: Attack Damage (from 5-20% to 10-30%), Dash Damage (from 40-60% to 60-90%).

The price of Rerolling modifiers at the Relic Tinkerer was reduced from 20,40,60,80,100 to 10,20,30,40,50.

Golden Emblem of Vigor: Max Health increased by 5 for all levels.

Weapon Balance Changes:

Battle Hammer-Axe: Up Attack has slightly higher vertical range.

Astral Cord Bow (alternate): You can not be hit-out of the Neutral Attack detonation animation anymore.

Enemies Balance Changes:

Enduring Sentry: Side-Air attack has additional startup frames.

Dark Trinity: Sasumata Slam attack damage reduced for the second phase AOE from 30 to 25.

Heretic Warlock: 2-handed and 4-handed slam attacks damage reduced from 35 to 30. Warlock teleport projectiles pattern slightly changed. Projectile timing for the Corruption Rain attack tweaked. Flame Tornado Attack (where he spawns on top of you and creates an AOE) has additional startup frames.

Tasmos, Head of the Order: Phase-shift attack projectiles tweaked to prevent corners as being completely safe during most of the attack.

Other Balance Changes:

You can now dash-cancel during active frames of powerful attacks that usually lock you into the animation if you are trying to Dash under the effects of Hit-Stop. To those unaware, this is a “hidden” mechanic that slightly pauses the attacker and target during certain attacks. This should make dashing to avoid damage more responsive while not sacrificing too much of the mechanical skill incorporated into managing your offense and defense. Additionally, some attacks can be dashed during their active frames regardless of hit-stop.

Slightly increased the default invincibility duration after getting hit.

The Poised status effect has been slightly nerfed - it now reduces 20% incoming damage instead of 25%. Sharbora Blessings already boast a high power level with the damage bonuses of the Attacks and Launchers, combined with other defensive blessings from the pool and the innate super-armor of the effect it proved to be a bit too powerful.

Mask of Yamphas: Wavedashing while your Dash is on cooldown will not trigger invincibility anymore. Damage bonus after Wavedashing increased from 30/35/40/45/50% to 40/45/50/55/60%

The Might Minor Enchantment was brought in line with the Ferocity Enchantment, so that Attack and Launcher bonuses are similar (both are now +10/20/30%).

The Accuracy Minor Enchantment’s Sweet Spot damage was increased from 20/40/60% to 25%/50%/75%.

Miscellaneous / QOL:

Vibration is now supported for controllers (can be toggled in the settings menu)

Performance improvements to Hallowed Ground rooms.

Opening the pause menu is now faster (there was a bit of delay previously).

Bug Fixes: