Navigation Redesign

Hi folks,

I just finished the last update for a little while. It contains a few often requested quality of life improvements.

The menus are redesigned. Now you can access the menu from inside of a level and from the world map. World map access from the main menu. If you are in a puzzle, you can go to the main menu to access the world map. (Note: you can also access the world map at any time by pressing 'M' on the keyboard or 'X' on most game controllers). Volume controls follow a logarithmic pattern for additional precision. A bunch of tiny improvements to the way the menus and world map feel when you use them.

I have a major surgery next week (don't worry, I will be totally fine), and it will require a short hospitalization. If you have any questions at all during this time, please head over to the game's Discord, and my friends will help you out.

Thanks so much for playing and for your overwhelmingly positive support. I feel so lucky to have given you this game.