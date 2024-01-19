 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

My Little Universe update for 19 January 2024

Meet the "Demodium" - Free DLC out Now!

Share · View all patches · Build 13196918 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey guys!

After popular demand from the community, we bring you back to the planet Demodium as a Free DLC adventure!

Once exclusive to only the Demo version of My Little Universe, Demodium is available to explore right after you complete Gaia with new dungeons, challenges, and a new character as a treat.

Features:
● 2 new improved dungeons
● 1 new challenge dungeon
● 1 new character as a reward for completing Demodium

Embark on this exciting journey through Demodium and experience the enhanced challenges and rewards that await in My Little Universe! 🌟🚀

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2669230/My_Little_Universe__Demodium/

Changed files in this update

Depot 2328751 Depot 2328751
  • Loading history…
Depot 2328752 Depot 2328752
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link