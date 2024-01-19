Meet the "Demodium" - Free DLC out Now!

Hey guys!

After popular demand from the community, we bring you back to the planet Demodium as a Free DLC adventure!

Once exclusive to only the Demo version of My Little Universe, Demodium is available to explore right after you complete Gaia with new dungeons, challenges, and a new character as a treat.

Features:

● 2 new improved dungeons

● 1 new challenge dungeon

● 1 new character as a reward for completing Demodium

Embark on this exciting journey through Demodium and experience the enhanced challenges and rewards that await in My Little Universe! 🌟🚀

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2669230/My_Little_Universe__Demodium/