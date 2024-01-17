 Skip to content

GUNTOUCHABLES Playtest update for 17 January 2024

New update live!

Build 13196879 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Icons on the mission minimap
  • New effects on melee weapons
  • Fix to end boss cinematic 😉
  • New illustrations for cards
  • Sprites fixed in upgrade descriptions
  • Hoverboxes on some menu elements
  • A lot of updates to the single player mode

