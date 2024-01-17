- Icons on the mission minimap
- New effects on melee weapons
- Fix to end boss cinematic 😉
- New illustrations for cards
- Sprites fixed in upgrade descriptions
- Hoverboxes on some menu elements
- A lot of updates to the single player mode
GUNTOUCHABLES Playtest update for 17 January 2024
New update live!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
