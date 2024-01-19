Command: Modern Operations - v.1.06.1328.13

Hello Commanders, a new update has gone live.

The big new feature for this update is water-surface facilities. These are facilities and structures located on the surface of the ocean that can be targeted by both anti-ship and anti-land weapon systems. Examples of this are piers, bridges, and offshore drilling facilities. The full changelog for this patch is listed below.

v1.06.1328.13 – 12th January 2024

• NEW FEATURE: Water-surface facilities (supported only on v504+ DBs). Such facilities are

placed on the water surface (not on the sea bottom) and can be attacked with both land-attack

and anti-ship weapons. Examples of such facilities include bridges (both single-unit and multi-

segment), offshore platforms, piers etc.

• ADDED: Unit Status panel (right column) shows primary target name for selected unit

• ADDED: Display a red X-crosshairs symbol and ETA on the calculated interception point when a

weapon is selected

• ADDED: Added 'Unpack all containers at destination' option for Cargo Transfer Mission

• ADDED: Added aircraft emergency diversion to new host base when fuel is too low

• ADDED: [Lua] Contact wrapper - markedAsDecoy property

• ADDED: [Lua] Add time on target and takeoff time to mission wrapper

• TWEAK: Significant performance improvement on game startup and scenario loading time

• TWEAK: Fixes & enhancements on mine-laying mission

• TWEAK: Losses & expenditures: Don't attempt to show stores with an empty name

• TWEAK: Map appears at slightly higher resolution at lower altitude, reducing OpenTopoMap

pixellation

• TWEAK: OpenTopoMap layer does not stop rendering tiles at very low altitude. Virtual Earth layer

renders tiles at higher resolution at very low altitude.

• TWEAK: When bubbling up message-box messages from sim-core to UI, check if the originator

side is the current side on the UI; if not then don't show them

• TWEAK: Nuclear detonations begin appearing immediately upon detonation instead of after a

slight delay and their circles expand with internal fill that fades out over time.

• TWEAK: Event balloons render properly again with outlines and elliptical background fill around

them.

• TWEAK: Various refinements on the "throttle down to avoid wierd things" logics active during

double-flame time accel

• TWEAK: List Packages in order by name

• FIXED: #15458: Various aircrafts don't have a correct WRA Classification

• FIXED: #15447 : Ballistic missiles erratic trajectories

• FIXED: Comms-jammer was jamming low-frequency radar

• FIXED: Bark for "weapon hold" status and "switching to opportunity targets" were visible even if

the unit was not from the player side

• FIXED: Cached datatables access issue causing DB-Viever and "Add Unit" dialog to not behave

correctly

• FIXED: Decoy icon not being shown for decoy UAVs

• FIXED: [1328.12] OECM jamming other bands

• FIXED: #15468: No Navigation Zones Prevent Flights from Launching

• FIXED: Missiles were handled as air contacts and so they where not always targeted + there was

an hardcoded limitation of 10NM when identifying an incoming weapon as a threat.

• FIXED: #15469: [1328.12] BM detonating into the ground

• FIXED: #15250: Port/dock 'blue area' (pier lane) not working properly

• FIXED: Keep plotted path on map when WP selected

• FIXED: [DX11 renderer] Pier-lanes not being rendered

• FIXED: #15462: [1328.13] Units on inactive missions don't perform manual attack

• FIXED: #15407: [1328.12] SAMs not working against Guided Weapons and BM

• FIXED: #15466: [1328.12] HAAWC from Osprey not seen

• FIXED: Non-Functional Air-to-Air Missiles in Helicopters, CMO v1.06 Build 1328.12

• FIXED: Suicide craft not auto-attacking water-surface facilities, also manual suicide attacks do not

generate damage

• FIXED: Various fixes on submarine damage from shaped-charge torpedoes:

o The secondary-explosion damage of such torpedoes was not affecting the target sub

o The explosion standoff was too small for all types of ASW torpedo impacts (generated too

high shock factor)

o Fire/flood effects are now cumulative (e.g. major + major --> step up to "severe")

• FIXED: "ASW optimized" warheads not producing secondary blast effect

• FIXED: ASW-optimized torpedo warheads were not getting their designed penetration & flooding

bonus

• FIXED: Unit assigned to cargo mission waits for pending cargo when it won't be able to load it

• FIXED: #15396: (1328.11) Illumination and targeting vectors not appearing properly

• FIXED: Weapon losses not recorded

• FIXED: Unit icons "parallaxing" against map layer at extremely close zoom

• FIXED: QuickSink-fused weapon was impacting non-ship target and the impact logics had not

accounted for this case (fallback to normal impact)

• FIXED: Weapon ETA calculator did not consider carried-dispenser weapons (JP233, MW-1 etc.)

• FIXED: in some cases Aircrafts where circling around WP 6

• FIXED: #15310: CEZ Terrain Pathfinding Bug?

• FIXED: Explosion crater only damaging the first hit unit

• FIXED: #15253: [B1328.8] 64-bit slowdown when launching mass amount of bombs

• FIXED: Calculation of ABM intercept point did not take into account max weapon altitude

• FIXED: Tanker-to-tanker aerial refueling issue

• FIXED: #15440: Diesel/electric submarine extremely loud if electric engine is destroyed

• FIXED: #15414: [B1328.12] Aircraft not following flight plan speed

• FIXED: #15077: The DISPLAY of Flight Plan Paths seems off

• FIXED: #15402: [1328.11] Prosecution Area not working

• FIXED: (Double-flame mode rudder behaviour) Wobbling ships, boats and submarines

• FIXED: Broken ESM for negative altitude

• FIXED: (Double flame mode) Some weapons type overshooting targets

• FIXED: #15415: [B1328.12] Aircraft not firing all their standoff weapons

• FIXED: #15127: [B1307.14] MDSP & WRA Issues

• FIXED: Some ACs where not RTB

• FIXED: #14926: [1307.9] ATO does not show all packages under a task pool when the pool is

selected

• FIXED: Units with a phased-array radar boresighted well away from the unit's heading (e.g.

SLAR) incorrectly suffered the "phased array degradation due to off-boresight angle"

• Fixed/Tweaked: Effectively decayed satellite (moving along a decayed orbit) will destroy it

• FIXED: #15431: AOU miscalculates for very high altitudes and sensor range (e.g. GEO SIGINT

satellites)

• FIXED: #14925: [1307.9] Sorting ATO by mission/package greys out all buttons except "Create

flight"

• FIXED: #15374: [1328.11] Can't assignt a ship from a group to a Strike mission

• FIXED: Group leash transparency

• FIXED: 0014882: [B1303] Extreme wingman separation

• FIXED: Leftover UI-only code (from the pre-CMO days) stating that HGVs & D-EMP weapons

could only be used in CPE

• FIXED: ABM interceptor activation point too low vs. ascending target

• FIXED: #15430: [1328.12] Command Blocked with Error

• FIXED: UAVs visual/icon classification fix

• FIXED: #15418: [1328.12] DB viewer exception Log

• FIXED: #15413: [B1328.12] Aircraft taking off to0 soon

• FIXED: Issue with the new HPM weapon type that doesn't let you attack an UAV if it's a weapon

(ie. loitering munition) but if it's an aircraft you can attack it

• FIXED: #15410: [B1328.12] Aircraft flying off into space (point 1)

• FIXED: #14923: [1307.9] Cloning missions with generated flightplans messes up some references

in ATO

• FIXED: #15406: Parabolic trajectory on guided projectiles wasn't taking into account altitude delta

• FIXED: [Operation Planner] UI is more responsive for H and L initial mission dropdown when

adding a mission concurrently

• Numerous general fixes

• Numerous sim-performance tweaks

• Includes the new v504 release of the DB3000 and CWDB databases.

o DB3000 v504 additions:

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1InvoyJJJnRGfCpDJgU9cNOAxMNCCw1P9/view?usp=sharing

o CWDB v504 additions:

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Ip8AM2y1EZbQgQusUC6BFPzlKwxU6Cgt/view?usp=sharing