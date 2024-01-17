Patch 1.016

Welcome to our new weekly patch! We have some spicy updates this week:

Keep an eye out for the stone-throwing Tummà – a new challenge awaits! Hell's Gate Update: We've fine-tuned the difficulty for the first 10 waves and added new challenges with waves 51 to 70. Moreover, stones thrown by the Bauk can now be destroyed.

Melee attack timings from mobs have been optimized for a smoother fighting experience. Bug Fixes & Enhancements: Various bugs have been squashed, including improvements to the VFX for Tesla Coils.

And remember to join our Discord server if you want to provide us with feedback about the game and help us make it better!