Wisdom Watcher update for 17 January 2024

Patch 1.016

Patch 1.016

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Welcome to our new weekly patch! We have some spicy updates this week:

  • New Mob Alert! Keep an eye out for the stone-throwing Tummà – a new challenge awaits!
  • Hell's Gate Update: We've fine-tuned the difficulty for the first 10 waves and added new challenges with waves 51 to 70. Moreover, stones thrown by the Bauk can now be destroyed.
  • Combat Timing Adjustments: Melee attack timings from mobs have been optimized for a smoother fighting experience.
  • Bug Fixes & Enhancements: Various bugs have been squashed, including improvements to the VFX for Tesla Coils.

