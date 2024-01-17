Napoleon's Rise Release! Holdfast OST

This build has not been seen in a public branch.



Holdfast updated! The past few months we have been hard at work undertaking one of Holdfast's largest updates to date.

We've upgraded Holdfast's game engine and render pipeline allowing us to utilise new technology for optimisations while also improving the graphical fidelity of the game. Holdfast has never looked better and now as a result of these optimisations will also run smoother and more consistently across various setups.

But that is not all... Your Emperor calls. Napoleon himself marches onto the battlefields of Holdfast along with some iconic uniforms of his past in the new Napoleon's Rise cosmetic DLC available for the game. Plus the official soundtrack for Holdfast is out now!

A brand new urban map featuring new environments themed on the city streets of France will also be playable for all for free.

Napoleon's Rise DLC

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2692480/Holdfast_Nations_At_War__Napoleons_Rise

The Plight of War OST

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2692500/Holdfast_OST__The_Plight_of_War

Development efforts targeting framerate improvements on large player count servers are also ongoing and will be present in future updates. This has all been made possible thanks to the above mentioned engine upgrade exposing the team to new tools to further optimise the game.

Just before you go though be sure to take a read of what this update brings down below!

Holdfast's New Look

An entire rework of the games graphics was yet another one of the mammoth tasks throughout this update. No stone was left unturned to bring-forth the new graphics for the game. The entire post processing stack for the game was changed from the ground up and now features some excellent looking sun rays, reflections, colour grading and many more effects to give you the full Holdfast immersive experience.









Many structures and props have been freshly retextured bringing a more consistent and vibrant appearance to the game's battlefields. We also spent some time touching grass as the foliage has undergone a complete rework from the smallest blade to the tallest of trees. Foliage will also interact with players as they move through it, something especially handy for spotting a sneaking carpenter in the wheat fields.

Slimming Down Holdfast

A significant benefit of our work across these months has been that reduction in Holdfast's file size. Given the number of battlefields and faction diversity that Holdfast offers it was inevitable that this would eventually catch up to us and needed remedying.

Thank's to the updated engine and new optimisation efforts we have successfully brought the games install size down from over 40gb to a now much more comfortable 17gb while still maintaining both Nations At War and Frontlines in one game install for all to enjoy.

Its safe to say that we've speed run our way through a most challenging new year resolution - Queue us the Rocky theme.

Napoleon's Rise

Explore Napoleon’s rise to power through this cosmetic content dedicated to the Emperor Napoleon. Lead the armies of France to victory as either First Consul Napoleon or Emperor Napoleon with the 2 new character heads and iconic uniform of the great tactician himself. Players will also be given a new portrait, banner and medal to showcase on their playercard via the in-game barracks.

Napoleon's Rise DLC

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2692480/Holdfast_Nations_At_War__Napoleons_Rise



Rise up in the streets of France with the new French Republican Infantry uniform available for the Line Infantry class, charge forth into the fray as the Imperial Guard Chasseur-a-Cheval or skirmish the enemy as Light Infantry dressed in the dashing uniforms of the Guides a Pied de Bonaparte.



Make use of the the new unique officer gestures that display some of Napoleon's most iconic poses of the time.

Napoleon’s horse Marengo is also available as a horse skin for cavalry players and features the saddle Napoleon would have sat upon.

Empire City Map

Battle throughout the city streets of Empire! This tight urban environment is the first of its kind and offers unique verticality and urban city combat all in one map.

Charge through the grand mansions of nobility and capture the city square or sneak under the city and traverse through the sewage system to flank the enemy. Keep your bayonet fixed and stay alert, there wont be a moments break from the rage of war.

Original Soundtrack

With great pomp and circumstance the Holdfast original soundtrack ‘The Plight of War’ presents to you a plethora of epic renditions of some all time classics to uplift spirits and set the tone as you charge forward to glory.

The Plight of War OST

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2692500/Holdfast_OST__The_Plight_of_War

Featuring iconic songs spanning from the Napoleonic Wars to The Great War this soundtrack brings-forth not only 20 tracks (including instrumentals) but an entire music player available both in the main menu and in-game so that you’ll never be without the choirs of war.





There are many more changes, features, bug fixes and quality of life additions being introduced in this update so be sure to check out the change log! Thank you for your support and until next time, may good health be yours. :oheart:

Changelog 89 - Game Version 2.15.0000.00000

Count

● 11 new features and improvements.

● 2 gameplay additions.

● 12 optimisations.

● 10 quality of life additions.

● 15 graphical additions.

● 98 bug fixes.

● 200 additions to the Holdfast SDK.

- Anvil Game Studios

Refleax, Rycon, Dreas, Walki, Jackson, Rejenorst, Harper, Storey, UberJuice, Stan, Gest, Matt, Grandayy, Charles & Winston (The Cat).