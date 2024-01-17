Update Ver.1.0f17

Share · View all patches · Build 13196629 · Last edited 17 January 2024 – 15:09:16 UTC by Wendy

Hi everyone,

Thank you for enjoying Momodora: Moonlit Farewell.

Today, we have updated to Ver.1.0f17.

Ver.1.0f17

Fixed an issue where the player could reset the Bell Shrine tutorial by leaving the room through the right exit

Fixed an oversight related to screen transitions

Fixed an issue in an optional dialogue with Cereza where the speech bubbles were swapped for Momo/Cereza on the last two lines of text

Fixed an issue where sometimes multiple copies of Momo would be present in a cutscene, depending on certain conditions

Other minor fixes

We hope you continue to enjoy Momodora: Moonlit Farewell!

