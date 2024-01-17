 Skip to content

Momodora: Moonlit Farewell update for 17 January 2024

Update Ver.1.0f17

Update Ver.1.0f17

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone,

Thank you for enjoying Momodora: Moonlit Farewell.
Today, we have updated to Ver.1.0f17.

Ver.1.0f17

  • Fixed an issue where the player could reset the Bell Shrine tutorial by leaving the room through the right exit
  • Fixed an oversight related to screen transitions
  • Fixed an issue in an optional dialogue with Cereza where the speech bubbles were swapped for Momo/Cereza on the last two lines of text
  • Fixed an issue where sometimes multiple copies of Momo would be present in a cutscene, depending on certain conditions
  • Other minor fixes

We hope you continue to enjoy Momodora: Moonlit Farewell!

PLAYISM

