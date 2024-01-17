Patch V0.6.25 Released

Dear The Lost Village players



Due to the unspeakable bugs with the Trans Elixir yesterday (such as changing gender while dual cultivating...), the update was overshadowed by quite an ambiguous situation. Fortunately, we have resolved this issue. Everyone can now purchase the Trans Elixir from the Prestige Store and Auction.

In addition, many new Taoist Point tasks have been added, greatly increasing the Taoist Point limit to facilitate new playthroughs.

I. Adjustments and Optimizations

Added new item: Prestige Book (grants random Prestige points when used), currently only obtainable from Raiding

Greatly increased events and corresponding rewards for Raiding across all cities (Not Translated yet)

Added to Prestige Store/Auction: Trans Elixir (changes disciple's gender, cannot be used by Sect Master)

Added unlock condition tips and quick entry options for Trial Tower, Illusory Realm, and Dungeon

Destiny Artifact now properly take effect in Bloody Land, Sect Battles, and Demonic Boss

Added new Taoist Point tasks, increased Taoist Point limit

Tech tree effect: Unlocking researches adds +10 to sect disciple limit, current max disciples increased to 175

Adjusted gift item gender restrictions, now both genders can gift items instead of being restricted

Added more Guiyuan Sect orders to fix inability to raise Guiyuan Sect favor

Unified the names of various secret realms in the Out World

Officially implemented disciple traits from "Immortal Life"

II. Bug Fixes