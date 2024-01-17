The Backflip Update

You can now do a backflip!

"Why", you ask? I really wish I had a good answer to that. But it's now in the game. You can Backflip. Yehaw.

It's not intuitive at all, so here's how to do it:

aim down

jump

quickly turn around

....

profit?

Also, some smaller changes:

turtle now spawns above player & walks

spikeball spawns above randomly chosen tile

bamboo is now framerate independant

clamps can now be moved by aiming up/down

top clamp no longer hooks to tiles

gungun only teleports you on death, not on respawn

small tweaks to some levels

press f5 in speedrun mode to immediatly start another run

highest score of session is now displayed in Raw Random mode

Besides the backflip, these are just some more smaller things!

I'm going to do some heavy thinking now, to figure out where the most effective additions to the game can be made with the next update, which should come in the end of January!

Once again, I really want to thank you all for playing the game! Don't forget to check out the Workshop, people have been making really cool levels packs!

cheers,

josh