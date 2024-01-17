The Backflip Update

You can now do a backflip!
"Why", you ask? I really wish I had a good answer to that. But it's now in the game. You can Backflip. Yehaw.
It's not intuitive at all, so here's how to do it:
- aim down
- jump
- quickly turn around
- ....
- profit?
Also, some smaller changes:
- turtle now spawns above player & walks
- spikeball spawns above randomly chosen tile
- bamboo is now framerate independant
- clamps can now be moved by aiming up/down
- top clamp no longer hooks to tiles
- gungun only teleports you on death, not on respawn
- small tweaks to some levels
- press f5 in speedrun mode to immediatly start another run
- highest score of session is now displayed in Raw Random mode
Besides the backflip, these are just some more smaller things!
I'm going to do some heavy thinking now, to figure out where the most effective additions to the game can be made with the next update, which should come in the end of January!
Once again, I really want to thank you all for playing the game! Don't forget to check out the Workshop, people have been making really cool levels packs!
cheers,
josh
Changed files in this update