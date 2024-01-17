 Skip to content

Phantoms update for 17 January 2024

Hotfix 1.33

Share · View all patches · Build 13196531 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone! Been a while. Hope you've been well for the holiday season, now it's time we all got back to work.

This is a simple hotfix of a bug I wasn't aware existed. If your OS was set to a language other than English, the scripts lock up and the game breaks. That's fixed now.

  • Fixed the game trying to load a language pack that wasn't available.

You may be wondering, "well the game is only in English and the language options are disabled, what can possibly break here?"
The simple answer is that the game does have a full localization system in place, but it was cut last minute due to some game-breaking bugs (like the one fixed now) were found late into development, and there were too few languages ready for release.

A lot more is in the works; language support will be coming soon, along with a Linux/SteamOS build and controller support. These will take a bit more time though.

Thanks for playing Phantoms! See you all soon!

