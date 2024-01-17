- Fixed a bug that didn't let Santa unlock difficulties
- The merchant now offers different companions as intended
- Fixed the spawn behaviour of Burning Skulls
- The Angel of Death can now correctly be targeted by Zikk
- Fixed a bug with bosses having a yellow challenge timer without being able to spawn a challenge
- The achievement "Winterly Speedrun" now triggers as intended
- All active enemy projectiles now vanish when you interact with the merchant
- Reduced the price of Blood Money from 50 to 20 coins
- (Hopefully) fixed a bug that let people pick Nightmare 5 without unlocking it before
Power Fantasy update for 17 January 2024
Hotfix v0.192
Patchnotes via Steam Community
