Power Fantasy update for 17 January 2024

Hotfix v0.192

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug that didn't let Santa unlock difficulties
  • The merchant now offers different companions as intended
  • Fixed the spawn behaviour of Burning Skulls
  • The Angel of Death can now correctly be targeted by Zikk
  • Fixed a bug with bosses having a yellow challenge timer without being able to spawn a challenge
  • The achievement "Winterly Speedrun" now triggers as intended
  • All active enemy projectiles now vanish when you interact with the merchant
  • Reduced the price of Blood Money from 50 to 20 coins
  • (Hopefully) fixed a bug that let people pick Nightmare 5 without unlocking it before

