Patch 0.744

Bugfixes:
- Fixed an issue where the Amulet of perfect Health had no bonus
- Increased the time window for the skill animation of "Eternal Requiem" by half a second, to reduce the change of it misfiring
- Unit Z-sorting should be more robust now
- Fixed an issue where permant hitpoint gains through assignments or events would not be added to the
actual HP-pool.
- Dark Bolt and Soul Stealer are no longer categorized as melee
- The Button for the Teamwork-Training should now display the right duration
Quality of Life Changes:
- Added a unit marker that will point at the current acting unit
- When inspecting enemies, you can now see which skills are on cooldown and for how long
