Our Adventurer Guild update for 17 January 2024

Patch 0.744

Patch 0.744 · Build 13196388 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bugfixes:

  • Fixed an issue where the Amulet of perfect Health had no bonus
  • Increased the time window for the skill animation of "Eternal Requiem" by half a second, to reduce the change of it misfiring
  • Unit Z-sorting should be more robust now
  • Fixed an issue where permant hitpoint gains through assignments or events would not be added to the
    actual HP-pool.
  • Dark Bolt and Soul Stealer are no longer categorized as melee
  • The Button for the Teamwork-Training should now display the right duration

Quality of Life Changes:

  • Added a unit marker that will point at the current acting unit
  • When inspecting enemies, you can now see which skills are on cooldown and for how long

