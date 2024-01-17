 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

My Hero After the Fall update for 17 January 2024

Variable speed changes, enhanced gods bless, and text updates

Share · View all patches · Build 13196151 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Enhance the divine gift strength of genres like Crystal Guardian and Money Flow, now you can enjoy the Endless Mode even more!
  • Combat speed change removed from high speed, now the maximum speed is 3 times faster. Left click to accelerate, right click to decelerate
  • Update game text, fix error display

Changed files in this update

Depot 2374411 Depot 2374411
  • Loading history…
Depot 2374412 Depot 2374412
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link