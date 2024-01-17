- Enhance the divine gift strength of genres like Crystal Guardian and Money Flow, now you can enjoy the Endless Mode even more!
- Combat speed change removed from high speed, now the maximum speed is 3 times faster. Left click to accelerate, right click to decelerate
- Update game text, fix error display
My Hero After the Fall update for 17 January 2024
Variable speed changes, enhanced gods bless, and text updates
Patchnotes via Steam Community
