Immortal Life 1.0 version is OUT NOW!



Dear Brothers and Sisters,

We made it!!!

The 1.0 version of Immortal Life is finally available!

To celebrate the release of our cherished cultivation game, we want to present to you the new release trailer and inform you about the 20% launch discount! :chenyuanzhou:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1201230/Immortal_Life/

There are not enough words to describe our happiness right now, but we couldn’t have made it so far without the help of our beloved community. Let us be demanding one last time and ask you to consider leaving a review if you like the game. It helps us a lot to reach new players.

A Moment To Reflect

For those who are new to Immortal Life, the game has been on Early Access since 28 April, 2022. During the EA time, we got many valuable suggestions, inputs & bug reports on our Discord channel that helped us refine the mechanics and create the game as it is today. :muxia:



You can read more about these changes in this previous Steam announcement.

About Your Previous Save Files of Immortal Life

As we’ve previously mentioned, your old save files from Early Access versions will work on the 1.0 update. You will be able to keep your previous character and the hours invested on those beautiful farms. However, we encourage you to start a new game and discover all the changes made in the story, dialogues and missions. You can create a new save to explore the new content and experience all the adjustments, and keep your old character as well.

For those who will jump to the 1.0 version from EA, please do a backup of your previous save data just in case > Right-click Immortal Life on the Steam menu bar > Manage > Browse local files > copy the Savedir folder to another place to save them.

If you want to share your excitement with us, tag us at @2Pcom on Twitter or join our Discord server to meet the friendly community of cultivators and get some help if you ever need it.

Thank you all for your support and see you at the Misty Valley,

YiFang Studio & 2P Games

V1.0 Patch Note

V1.0 Sepcial Content: Collab. With The Lost Village!

We want to announce that we’re doing a special collaboration with The Lost Village!

A character from FunYoo Games’ base-building game will be included in Immortal Life. Say hello to your new Mystic Realm Merchant, Red Coat. On their side, The Lost Village will introduce Li Mengqing in the game! This time, her travels have taken her far enough from the Misty Valley.

New Content

New main storyline. The story is now complete. New Guiyun Journal in the Quest Menu, where you can check the flow chart of the main story, get tips, how to unlock various features of the game. Improved the storyline about the Friendliness of all your fellow disciples and the corresponding prompts. With each more Heart of Friendliness you get, there will have a related event. After you complete the final event of a fellow disciple, you can invite them to live with you. Exploration quests have been added to Yang Ziqin, Li Mengqing, and Chen Yuanzhou. This feature will be unlocked when the main storyline reaches a certain point. Now you can ask Yang Ziqin to defeat monsters in mystic realms to collect monster materials, Li Mengqing to collect materials in mystic realms, and Chen Yuanzhou to go fishing in various fishing grounds. You can have everything they get from the exploration quests. Added Bookmark feature in the Notes. Now you can bookmark items in the Redeem Recipes, Sect Buildings, Crafting, Spell Upgrade pages. You can check the resources you need in Notes anytime. New item Goods Album, which you can get from Ji Yaohua at Qiongzhen Pavilion when the R&D reaches a certain point. You can develop goods anywhere with this item. Added Quick Cooking feature. Now you can cook up to 10 same dishes at a time. A new 3-floor small mystic realm, Guiyun Villa has been added. After the Main Hall is completed and when you reach the middle stage of cultivation, you can complete the Fairy Mirror quest and enter the mystic realm with it, where you can pick tea leaves. Bonuses have been added to the stone tablet at the Misty Valley Entrance and the Lakeside Pavilion after you complete them. When the stone tablet is completed, you can get 50% more MP when you absorb it. When the pavilion is completed, there is a certain chance that it no longer costs Energy when you use tools. Settings button in the title screen has been added. You can change graphics, sound and other settings before you start the game. A new set of Cameras has been added. Added Fish Rubbing Items quests for legendary fish. Added miniatures of every mystic realm, which can be obtained through Crafting. Added news skins for your residence. Added three new places where you can save your game. You can activate them from Sect Building. Added Steam achievements. Added new collaboration content with independent game Mountain Gates & Mystic Realms.

Optimizations

Optimized the game's saving mechanism. When the game save files are corrupted due to the Internet connection lost when the Steam's cloud saving feature is used, the prompts will be more obvious now. Good and Superior Watering Gourd are enhanced when charged: Increased the coverage and movement speed of the cloud. However, the duration of the cloud is slightly reduced. When Wind Seeding is used, the seed bag moves faster now. Optimized the sorting and filtering in the Inventory and Warehouse. Now you can use more functions by right clicking. Adjusted the watering animation of the Watering Gourd. Now up to 50 of each type of Watering Gourd can be built. Modified the animation when entertaining fellow disciples. Now you will sit on the seat of honor and dine with them. Optimized the result at the end of each solar term to avoid all kinds of mechanism failure caused by it; added the animation for the result presentation; Now you will see more clearly the progress of the solar term in the current season when solar terms change. Alchemy and Cooking screens have been remade; optimized other screens including Course Scheduling, Banquet, Notes, and Sect Building; adjusted the color scheme of all screens. Optimized multi-language display. Remade the quest related to the Fairy Mirror. Removed the camera switching function of the Fairy Mirror. Now it is the entrance to the Guiyun Villa Mystic Realm. Remade the quest Divinity Training to make it more interesting. Solved the possibles issues that might be triggered due to the restrictions in the original quest area. Now there is a small chance to get Pearls from Mussels. Some numerical optimizations: increased the drop rate of good and superior items; reduced the purchase prices of seeds; adjusted the types or quantity of materials required for some quests; increased the stats points you get from the courses you take. Adjusted the trigger timing of some side quests. Optimized the animation performance when you receive paper cranes. Now the paper crane icon shows how many unread paper crane messages you currently have. Added Sect Elder Costume as the reward when you are promoted to Sect Elder. Optimized the portals. Now you can go in and out of them in the accelerated state. Optimized the sound effects for real and fake bait-taking during fishing. Now you can make better judgement. Optimized the area where monsters appear near the lotus leaf platform in the Yuhua Mystic Realm. Now you will not be attacked earlier than expected. Optimized the movement of some NPCs. Optimized the effect of some furniture. Optimized the textures in some scenes such as Ziyun Peak, Ferry Stop, and Misty Valley. Now the game loads faster.

Bug Fixes