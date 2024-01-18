Minor update - raised arms when holding underslung weapons like the minigun and autocannon. This helps stop your bullets from hitting the ground in front of you, when shooting someone who is on a slightly lower elevation.
Combat Beans: Total Mayhem update for 18 January 2024
0.99
Patchnotes via Steam Community
