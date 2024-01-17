Freezing game hotfix

Hey all!
Just fixed the issue where reloading the game while paused could cause the game to freeze, thanks to Heytherekiddo for the bug report <3
Join the [Discord ](discord.gg/24UaaDEfFs)to let me know about any other issues!
-Lazy
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Hey all!
Just fixed the issue where reloading the game while paused could cause the game to freeze, thanks to Heytherekiddo for the bug report <3
Join the [Discord ](discord.gg/24UaaDEfFs)to let me know about any other issues!
-Lazy
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update