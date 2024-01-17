 Skip to content

Mecha Mayhem: Contracted Chaos Playtest update for 17 January 2024

Freezing game hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 13196012 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey all!

Just fixed the issue where reloading the game while paused could cause the game to freeze, thanks to Heytherekiddo for the bug report <3

Join the [Discord ](discord.gg/24UaaDEfFs)to let me know about any other issues!

-Lazy

