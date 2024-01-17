Minor fixes patch

Fixed a handful of minor bugs!

Banshee Bay Teleport stone now actually takes you to Banshee Bay

Beetle optional boss should drop the staff. If you didn't get it and already fought that boss, take a look in the bottom right corner of that map and press enter! (This bug actually had been detected and fixed already but I'd failed to remember to push the fix)

One of the optional bosses didn't disappear properly after being defeated-now fixed

Transit tokens should now work from the final area and you'll actually get the token you were meant to at that point.