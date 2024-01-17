 Skip to content

Sel Mounta-Siege the Demon Castle update for 17 January 2024

Minor fixes patch

Share · View all patches · Build 13196007 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed a handful of minor bugs!

Banshee Bay Teleport stone now actually takes you to Banshee Bay
Beetle optional boss should drop the staff. If you didn't get it and already fought that boss, take a look in the bottom right corner of that map and press enter! (This bug actually had been detected and fixed already but I'd failed to remember to push the fix)
One of the optional bosses didn't disappear properly after being defeated-now fixed
Transit tokens should now work from the final area and you'll actually get the token you were meant to at that point.

Changed files in this update

