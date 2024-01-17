🚀 Update Alert for Reign of Dwarf! 🚀

Hello, brave adventurers! We're thrilled to announce a series of updates successfully integrated into Reign of Dwarf, elevating your gaming experience to extraordinary new heights with build 4019! 🎉

🌟 What's New?

Dive into the details of the significant enhancements and fixes:

✨ New Features:

Console Enhancements:

Player name suggestor now includes disconnected players who are still present on the map.

Commands such as Ban, Player-kill, Player-teleport-to-player, Player-knowledge-get, and Player-knowledge-set now cater to disconnected users.

Players-list command updated to retrieve disconnected/connected/all users.

Introduced Global Notification for Mute & Ban actions, keeping all connected users informed.

Player Knowledge System:

Now anchored to player ID instead of connection status, enabling interactions with sleeping players.

Persistence Manager:

Deployed a backup-at-start feature, fortifying the Saves folder with each game initiation.

🔧 Crucial Fixes:

UsersManager & SpectatorManager:

Refined user serialization between server and client.

Advanced handling of connected and disconnected users.

Revamped user interface in the editor for clear visibility of user connection status.

Resolved multiple issues related to instanced dungeons.

Fixed the bug causing inventory visibility issues upon connection.

PlayerPersistenceManager:

Enhanced data integrity by disregarding saved users with steamId 0.

ItemLibrary Adjustments:

Addressable items now synchronize loading on the client side as well.

ItemLibraryLoaderManager now initiates loading during the awake state, optimizing performance.

Security & Stability:

Ironed out various kinks in DlcManager and MuteConfigManager.

Refined the Ban command and ChatEntryController for improved community management.

And this is just the tip of the iceberg! This update is brimming with behind-the-scenes enhancements aimed at boosting stability and performance.

📣 Your Voice Matters!

At AnkleBreaker Studio, we're devoted to crafting Reign of Dwarf into the ultimate gaming experience, and your input is a pivotal part of this journey. Explore the new changes, embark on fresh adventures, and share your invaluable thoughts with us!

🎮 Happy Gaming!

As you plunge back into the depths of Reign of Dwarf, remember that each step you take is part of our shared odyssey. Together, let's continue to forge this world into a realm of legend and camaraderie.

— The Reign of Dwarf Team