Decision: Red Daze—Update 4 Patch Notes

Greetings, Survivors!

Happy New Year! Celebrate with our latest update—it includes the improvements from the last experimental update and some new changes. Check out the list below!

UX/UI:

– Added resolution selection window after language selection.

– Config settings saved separately for easy access.

– Added animated hourglass on the loading screen.

– Fixed the bug that made the Hero achievement not count.

Behavior:

–Resolved save bug related to boss red zones: Now, if the boss has no red zone around them, they will have no red zone after the game loads.

– Addressed sudden teammate teleportation during combat.

– Introduced heavy walking animation for fat zombies and mutants.

– Improved behavior of units to prevent them from walking into walls.

– The Find Materials task now correctly registers gathered materials.

– Allies will now not fire at a wall if the enemy is behind it.

Balance:

– Reduced scream time for bosses: Now, they start using their next attack faster.

– Improved accuracy of heavy object throws by bosses: The target of the throw is now determined at the end of the throw animation, making it harder for the player to dodge.

– Fixed loot stashes.

– Reduced chance of the "Phantom" bow appearing.

– Increased rate of fire for the "Falcon-V" machine gun.

– Refined and improved firing effects for firearms.

Level design:

– Added a small passageway near Broken Hills in Sector K-10.

– Created small passages near Carnegie Farm in Sectors D-7 and F-7.

– Introduced a passage in the Sector G-6 trader camp.

– Increased enemy presence on valley outskirts.

– Reduced enemies near Woodbury trail.

Visuals:

–Smoothed camera movement for improved visuals.

– Improved firing effects for all firearms.

– Smoothed transition from calm to combat animations.

Other various small improvements, changes, and optimizations.

Enjoy the updates and have a great time exploring the Dust Bowl!

—The Decision: Red Daze Team