Decision: Red Daze—Update 4 Patch Notes

Greetings, Survivors!
Happy New Year! Celebrate with our latest update—it includes the improvements from the last experimental update and some new changes. Check out the list below!
- UX/UI:
– Added resolution selection window after language selection.
– Config settings saved separately for easy access.
– Added animated hourglass on the loading screen.
– Fixed the bug that made the Hero achievement not count.
- Behavior:
–Resolved save bug related to boss red zones: Now, if the boss has no red zone around them, they will have no red zone after the game loads.
– Addressed sudden teammate teleportation during combat.
– Introduced heavy walking animation for fat zombies and mutants.
– Improved behavior of units to prevent them from walking into walls.
– The Find Materials task now correctly registers gathered materials.
– Allies will now not fire at a wall if the enemy is behind it.
- Balance:
– Reduced scream time for bosses: Now, they start using their next attack faster.
– Improved accuracy of heavy object throws by bosses: The target of the throw is now determined at the end of the throw animation, making it harder for the player to dodge.
– Fixed loot stashes.
– Reduced chance of the "Phantom" bow appearing.
– Increased rate of fire for the "Falcon-V" machine gun.
– Refined and improved firing effects for firearms.
- Level design:
– Added a small passageway near Broken Hills in Sector K-10.
– Created small passages near Carnegie Farm in Sectors D-7 and F-7.
– Introduced a passage in the Sector G-6 trader camp.
– Increased enemy presence on valley outskirts.
– Reduced enemies near Woodbury trail.
- Visuals:
–Smoothed camera movement for improved visuals.
– Improved firing effects for all firearms.
– Smoothed transition from calm to combat animations.
- Other various small improvements, changes, and optimizations.
Enjoy the updates and have a great time exploring the Dust Bowl!
—The Decision: Red Daze Team
Changed files in this update