Hotfix 1.1.4 (Steam Deck, Minus sign)

Greetings, Viceroys!
We just released a hotfix that deals with the issues you reported after yesterday's Update. We're grateful for your reports and thank you for your patience as we worked on resolving them!
Changelog:
-
Fixed a bug with missing minus signs in several remaining places (some negative resolve effects like Foul Taste, and some hostility reduction effects like Decryption).
-
Added information about the necessary upgrade level to order targets that require building upgrades (including Geyser Pump).
- This is a temporary fix. In a future update, we will rewrite the objective text to be much clearer.
-
Fixed a bug with double spaces before numbers in some descriptions.
-
(Steam Deck) Fixed a bug where the Right Trigger would stop working when using the trackpad (when playing with the official controller layout).
-
(Steam Deck) Fixed a bug where the controller pointer would disappear in the embarkation panel and citadel.
-
Fixed a bug where order objectives related to discovering dangerous and forbidden glades would have old glade icons.
We wish you lots of fun and a fantastic day!
May the storm be gentle on you,
Eremite Games
