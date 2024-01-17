 Skip to content

Against the Storm update for 17 January 2024

Hotfix 1.1.4 (Steam Deck, Minus sign)

Greetings, Viceroys!

We just released a hotfix that deals with the issues you reported after yesterday's Update. We're grateful for your reports and thank you for your patience as we worked on resolving them!

Changelog:

  • Fixed a bug with missing minus signs in several remaining places (some negative resolve effects like Foul Taste, and some hostility reduction effects like Decryption).

  • Added information about the necessary upgrade level to order targets that require building upgrades (including Geyser Pump).

    • This is a temporary fix. In a future update, we will rewrite the objective text to be much clearer.

  • Fixed a bug with double spaces before numbers in some descriptions.

  • (Steam Deck) Fixed a bug where the Right Trigger would stop working when using the trackpad (when playing with the official controller layout).

  • (Steam Deck) Fixed a bug where the controller pointer would disappear in the embarkation panel and citadel.

  • Fixed a bug where order objectives related to discovering dangerous and forbidden glades would have old glade icons.

We wish you lots of fun and a fantastic day!

May the storm be gentle on you,
Eremite Games

