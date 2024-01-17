Hotfix 0.1.7 Released! - Minor

Greetings to all members of our community,
Exciting news!
We're thrilled to introduce the latest game branding update. This refresh includes a detailed tweak of our colour themes throughout, injecting a fresh vibe into the visual experience.
We hope you enjoy the new look!
If you want to report a bug or an issue with the game, please don't hesitate to contact us over on our Discord server under the 'Bug Reporting' Channel.
https://discord.io/tonyslopes
We take all feedback seriously and do our best to make sure you have a smooth playing experience. (Please note, this game is still in Early Access).
Regards,
The Tony Slopes™ Team
Changed files in this update