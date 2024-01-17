Hotfix 0.1.7 Released! - Minor

Greetings to all members of our community,

Exciting news!

We're thrilled to introduce the latest game branding update. This refresh includes a detailed tweak of our colour themes throughout, injecting a fresh vibe into the visual experience.

We hope you enjoy the new look!

If you want to report a bug or an issue with the game, please don't hesitate to contact us over on our Discord server under the 'Bug Reporting' Channel.

https://discord.io/tonyslopes

We take all feedback seriously and do our best to make sure you have a smooth playing experience. (Please note, this game is still in Early Access).

Regards,

The Tony Slopes™ Team