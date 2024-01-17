 Skip to content

Contract Bridge Solo update for 17 January 2024

Changelog 20240117

  • Add buttons to save and load PBN files, and delete the copy button.
  • Update button icons.
  • Change the text color to red in night mode.

After upgrading the game engine to Godot 4.3+, the price of this game will increase.

