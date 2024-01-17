 Skip to content

Fire of Life: New Day update for 17 January 2024

"Index out of range" when Starting the App.

Share · View all patches · Build 13195669 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

What was suppose to happen:

  1. Check to see if you saw a label.
  2. If True, try to add a missing gallery image.

However, this wasn't working. So I change that to changing the related persistent to True. :)

Changed files in this update

