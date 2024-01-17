SUPER 56 V1.26 RELEASED!

SUPER 56 V1.26 Patch Notes

Hey everyone! We have a pretty nice update today, lots of fixes and improvements. Multiplayer is avalable on the beta branch and will be coming to the main branch in the next update (we're just waiting on localisation). Anyway, here's the notes!

-IMPORTANT! Fixed a bug in the CLEAN THE HOUSE TRIAL where the misc category was not being counted meaning you could score a much faster time by ignoring the

outside areas... sorry to everyone that we've had to reset the leaderboard to ensure fairness

-Added a Fast Forward feature to the results screen in a normal run, hold A to fast forward

-Fixed a bug in GET 5 GOOD PHOTOS where the points were awarded even for a bad photo

-Improved DOCK THE SHIP to make it more interesting and more challenging

-Fixed an achievement bug for I don't Want to be Human!

-Fixed an achievement bug for Meaty Chunks in Gravy

-Made space for the upcoming Party Multiplayer mode which should be available within a week (available on beta branch now)

-Fixed the GLYPHS (level cap) so that loot boxes and hearts appear on the XP bar

-Improved Dolphin Stage (REACH THE FINISH LINE) logic, speed and difficulty, it's a better stage now!

-Improved some graphics on the BOUNCE 15 (skipping stones) stage

-PRESENT EVIDENCE now greys out used evidence

-in KEEP BABY ALIVE changed temperature and food/drink info from text based to icon based for quicker and easier readability

-Made the fish in CATCH 3 RIVERMEN faster and made the particle effect when they bite more recognisable

-GO THRU CHECKPOINTS, now the checkpoints actually look like checkpoints

-added bunnies to SMASH THE CAR, don't hit them or you'll lose your multiplier!

-Fixed a few spots in PREPARE TO SUCK where you could drop through the scenery

-added loading dots to the leaderboards so you can tell something's happening

Happy gaming!