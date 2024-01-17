Due to popular demand, the middle-mouse-button function of muting the volume has been removed, as it interfered with the taskbar's normal functionality. For example, some users like to middle-click on an app on the taskbar to open a new window of it, which would have also muted their volume, as such, this is now removed.
JustScroll update for 17 January 2024
No More Mute
Patchnotes via Steam Community
