JustScroll update for 17 January 2024

No More Mute

Build 13194937 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Due to popular demand, the middle-mouse-button function of muting the volume has been removed, as it interfered with the taskbar's normal functionality. For example, some users like to middle-click on an app on the taskbar to open a new window of it, which would have also muted their volume, as such, this is now removed.

