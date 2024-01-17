 Skip to content

Cult of the Lamb update for 17 January 2024

Patch Notes 1.3.3

Cult of the Lamb update for 17 January 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thank you for all of your love and support for SINS OF THE FLESH so far!

Following some bug reports, we have rapid patched out some pesky bugs that snuck their way in. Naughty little bugs!

  • Fixed birds stealing a certain special crop ([spoiler](Sozo's mushroom)[/spoiler]). If this bug occurred, this crop will appear in players inventory on first load.
  • Fixed issue with morgues and crypts not displaying UI
  • Fixed webber followers requesting to mate
  • Fixed occasional softlock when trying to hatch an egg
  • Fixed issue where weapons were being replaced by curses in the final boss fight
  • Fixed occasional softlock when nurturing child at night time
  • Fixed an occasional crash when followers are eating
  • Fixed Disciples achievement not popping

We are aware of the abnormal patch file size, and are looking into it! Sorry about that, but we want to make sure we get these fixes out as fast as possible in the meantime.

If you come across any further issues or bugs, please report them in-game via the pause menu so we can investigate and get fixes out!

Happy Sinning!

