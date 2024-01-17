1/17 patch notes

Fixes
- Added/fixed autosaves on turning in quests, some other milestones, and Spiritual Healing.
- Rideshare should work again after beating the final boss of the Illusion Shrine
- The ambush that happens in front of the church has also been placed a bit farther to balance that out. Get running.
- Forgot to actually give the player Life Insurance if they achieve it, but really, isn't that true to the real life insurance experience?
- Forgot to actually remove the Rare Game from inventory when you lose it to important circumstances, that should be fixed now.
Additions
- I put a whole bunch of flavor text for Sheya's "Random Talk" option, which is mainly them having a random chance to comment on a weapon you have equipped. This was supposed to be just for the sake of giving more substance to the update so that there's files to actually be downloaded but this took substantially more time than the things that were actually important to do this update. I guess try that out so I don't feel like I wasted my time
