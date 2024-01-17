Major content update coming on January 22nd!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello Transposers!

Happy New Year to you all! We trust you had an amazing holiday season in good company. We hope this year finds you in high spirits, filled with joy and excitement for the adventures ahead!

Our new content update, The Song of Silence, is set to release next week, on January 22nd! It will feature a brand new endgame quest line, introduce multiple unique bosses, challenges and rewards that will push your skills to the limit! Of course, we have also fine-tuned the game based on your feedback to ensure a seamless and engaging experience.

Little heads up: the mind tree will be reset when you download the update, so be sure to take a mental note (or you know, a screenshot!) of your own tree if you wish to rebuild it the same once the new content hits.



Make some noise for The Song of Silence!

We're looking forward to Monday, January 22nd to deliver our biggest update to date!

See you soon!