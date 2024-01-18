 Skip to content

Buriedbornes2 - Dungeon RPG update for 18 January 2024

v1.0.6 is now available!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
[ Improvements ]
  • UI-tuning
  • Apply volunteer texts.
  • Change frequency of platform auto saves to every minute
  • Changed to restart the game immediately after an automatic restore from a cloud save.
  • Improved some performance
  • Increased game server upload limit to 2MB
[ Adjustments ]
  • Downward adjustment of normal and state evasion rates for low-ranked monsters
  • Adjusted so that "Auto: Turn" is not included in the runes owned by enemies such as elites.
[ Fixes ]
  • Fixed an issue where the save data file size would continue to grow if you continued playing for a long period of time, making the entire game heavy.
  • Fixed a bug that prevented adventures from starting in decisive battlegrounds and prisons if inventory items were insufficient when preparing for regular dungeons.
  • Fixed some texts.
  • Change of "Counter" and "Reflective Body" specification
  • Fixed so that even if invisible half-width spaces are mixed in the backup code, they will be automatically removed.
  • Adjusted the check timing to make save failure cases less likely to occur.
  • Fixed an issue where the character information and skill list would remain open.
  • Fixed some rare cases where the game would crash when starting
  • Fixed a bug where only the same opponents appeared in PvP dungeons.
  • Fixed a bug where some "Temptation" effects remained even after the battle ended.
  • Fixed an issue where a "COMMON-SAVEFAILED" error would occur only once when starting the game with a new account.
  • Fixed an issue where the player would freeze/crash in battle when possessing "Parallel Thinking"
  • Corrected an issue where soulstones and mod points would not be awarded due to events under certain conditions.
  • Fixed an issue where modification points could not be obtained from dungeon events when minions were present.
  • Fixed an issue where players would not be able to progress if they entered a camp with a minion with "Deathrattle".
  • Fixed a bug where the origin "Pacifist" was not displayed in the dungeon reward list (can be obtained by obtaining a score of 50000)
  • Fixed an issue where the syndicate ID copy button was not displayed.
  • Fixed a bug where the game would crash when starting an adventure using the origin "Noble"
  • Fixed a bug where the progress of missions/quests related to "encountering an event" was not progressing.
  • Fixed "「MAIN-PICK-ITEM-REROLL!"/"MAIN-PICK-SKILL-REROLL!" error cases.
  • Fixed "TOWN-ADV-PREPARE-ADVSTART"/"MAIN-ROOMS-MOVED" error case.
  • Fixed "DUNGEON-RANKING-" error case.
  • Fixed "COMMON-SAVEPLT!" error case.
  • Fixed "INIT-BRANCH" error case.
  • Fixed some errors.

