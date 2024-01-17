Update 4.5

Share · View all patches · Build 13194422 · Last edited 17 January 2024 – 11:09:05 UTC by Wendy

Changelog 4.5

Physics improved.

Online Leaderboard is split in Arcade and Simulation and it has been reset for the new year.

Swish sound when you swing the racket.

Autorun and Manual run recalibrated to real life speed.

Net animated.

Bugs fixes.

Join us on Discord to play online tournaments and chat with other players: https://discord.gg/r8E4XphPbd

If you find new bugs or you have new suggestions please comment here or open a new discussion.

Please write a positive feedback if you like the game.

Thanks.