First Person Tennis - The Real Tennis Simulator update for 17 January 2024

Update 4.5

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changelog 4.5

  • Physics improved.
  • Online Leaderboard is split in Arcade and Simulation and it has been reset for the new year.
  • Swish sound when you swing the racket.
  • Autorun and Manual run recalibrated to real life speed.
  • Net animated.
  • Bugs fixes.

