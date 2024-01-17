Update 4.5

Changelog 4.5
- Physics improved.
- Online Leaderboard is split in Arcade and Simulation and it has been reset for the new year.
- Swish sound when you swing the racket.
- Autorun and Manual run recalibrated to real life speed.
- Net animated.
- Bugs fixes.
Join us on Discord to play online tournaments and chat with other players: https://discord.gg/r8E4XphPbd
If you find new bugs or you have new suggestions please comment here or open a new discussion.
Please write a positive feedback if you like the game.
Thanks.
Changed files in this update