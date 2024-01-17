Update Notes for 01/17

Campaign
- Added a tutorial on the first level
- Reworked the first levels to make them more forgiving to new players
Sound
- Fixed a bug that made the jump sound activate twice
- Fixed the range on the volume sliders in the Sound settings menu
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Campaign
Sound
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update