SAMUZA update for 17 January 2024

Update Notes for 01/17

Campaign

  • Added a tutorial on the first level
  • Reworked the first levels to make them more forgiving to new players

Sound

  • Fixed a bug that made the jump sound activate twice
  • Fixed the range on the volume sliders in the Sound settings menu

