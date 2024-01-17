Synchronize test branch content to mainline branch

Numerical adjustment: For monsters that eat fed food, the adult time of the cubs is changed to 1 year to avoid the rapid exponential growth of the number of fed monsters.

New feature: The feeder can feed deer. After the deer eats the food, it will not migrate long distances for a period of time and will stay near the feeder.

Numerical adjustment: The feeder has a limited range of action, which is 50 cells.

Bug: The research platform attribute brush cannot change the research platform to "research" in batches

Bug: The batch pause facility is invalid for Titan Altar

Bug: Under special circumstances, the villain will store irrelevant items into the brewing barrel.

Numerical adjustment: Reduce the construction material consumption of large boxes and reduce the iron demand of the overall building.

Optimization: The problem of misalignment of the snow scene map of the quarry

Optimization: Production facilities can set the range of materials to be taken. After the mouse is moved up, a green frame is displayed, indicating the access range.

Optimization: The service desk can expel passengers so that they can leave immediately

New features: New building: small military camp (the function is the same as the military camp, 1 grid in size, small soldier capacity, mages and cavalry cannot be recruited)

New Features: New Building: Mushroom Box. Mushrooms can be grown indoors. Mushroom growth consumes wood and can be fertilized and heated to promote growth.

BUG: When the research station is in research mode, it is still subject to the production limit of writing books.

BUG: The mill is not subject to the upper limit of flour production

BUG: Flour limit does not work

Optimization: Monster buildings * giant trees, mushrooms, etc.) are refreshed, and the cooling interval of N years is increased.

BUG: After repairing a building damaged by monsters, it does not occupy the terrain and can still be walked through.

Optimization: In border trade and automatic procurement, meat and eggs are divided into two categories, which can be set separately

Optimization: Gunpowder can set a production limit, and merchants on the southern border can purchase bombs

Optimization: The attribute brush function of the furnace supports copying the planned inventory of recycled items

Optimization: The furnace cancels the automatic setting function of recycling damaged weapons and equipment

BUG: The number of dwarf handymen that can be recruited in the military camp varies from time to time.

BUG: Our soldiers are controlled by the enemy's three-eyed mage, and then after the enemy's three-eyed mage faints, our soldiers will appear in the lower left corner of the map.

BUG: Enemies controlled by the Three-Eyed Mage are prohibited from transforming into civilians

Numeric adjustment: Increase the output of cow leather and pig meat

Optimization: For people who die of old age, after using magic to resurrect, their age will be reset to a young person to avoid dying of old age immediately after being resurrected.

Optimization: The tombstones in the cemetery record the burial time, and the burial time is used to determine the disappearance time of the tombstone. The problem of tombstones compatible with unknown corpses never disappearing because the time of death is unknown.

BUG: When switching maps, the ship under construction in the local area was canceled.

Numerical adjustment: After unlocking personal consciousness, educated residents will have the spiritual life need to study.

BUG: Eggs are classified and counted as cooked food.

Optimization: All consumer goods are taken to the table first

Optimization: The dining table can be set to only allow snacks and drinks to be taken at the dining table, that is, players can prohibit some residents from taking snacks and drinks

New function: When residents’ happiness is low, they can “talk” to a spiritual mentor to improve their happiness.

BUG: The food on the table will not spoil.

Numerical adjustment: The conditions for a werewolf to go crazy include low happiness and being hungry. Solar eclipses can also trigger werewolves to go berserk

Optimization: Display the cumulative number of workers and jobs in the facility list

Optimization: When the caravan reaches the reminder point "Confirm", when opening the transaction interface, close the bottom menu bar (construction, collection, etc.)

Optimization: Window menu, changed to green to indicate open status, white to indicate unopened status

Optimization: Add file reading function to the system menu

BUG: If an employee dies, the next time he is hired, if the trading desk does not have enough money, compensation may need to be paid multiple times.

BUG: The problem of canonizing nobles without unlocking the technological "class system"

BUG: The problem of exiling residents without unlocking the technology "punishment system"

Numerical adjustment: The production cost of the spiritual book is reduced to one-third. Reading the spiritual book can gain a sense of happiness.