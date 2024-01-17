 Skip to content

Lion Quest update for 17 January 2024

Lion Quest 1.6.3

Build 13194209 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Another quick patch is here, this just sorts out a couple of issues with fullscreen mode not swapping correctly from the Animal Maker.

Changed files in this update

