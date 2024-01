Share · View all patches · Build 13194168 · Last edited 17 January 2024 – 10:46:20 UTC by Wendy

Hi survivors,

Haunt Monster 0.0.3 is now available. Update it to enjoy the latest improvements and features!

What's new:

Update NPC, Monster smoother

Optimized User Interface better

Fixed all known bugs

Thank you everyone for supporting the game,

SangoGames